Abu Dhabi roundup

We are into the second day of the Abu Dhabi Championship and it is already beginning to take shape. Most of the favourites are doing the job while a few newcomers have also shown signs of brilliance. Here is a roundup of the first couple of days and for those looking to bet on the winner of the Abu Dhabi Championship, you can do so at NetBet.co.uk.

Thomas Pieters

The 25-year-old from Belgian is on his way up and he is currently leading at the Championships in Round 2. Pieters currently has a score of -8 from the first 7 holes. If he manages to keep his good start, he can easily scoop the big price and add to his ever-growing list of titles that include the D+D Real Czech Masters, KLM Open, and the Made in Denmark trophy. Pieters has already shown that he can compete with the best after he finished T4 at the Masters Tournament last year.

Ross Fischer

Closely behind Pieters is Englishman, Ross Fischer. Ross in Round two has a score of -7 points from 8 holes. A more powerful late surge may see him scoop his sixth major honour. Previously he won the KLM Open, the European Open, Volvo World Match Play Championship, 3 Irish Open, and the Tshwane Open.

Sam Brazel

On the shoulders of Ross Fischer is Sam Brazel. The Australian golfer has the same number of points with Fischer -7 but he has played two holes less, 6 holes thus far. Sam has looked full of confidence in the opening rounds and can quite easily claim top honours to add to his only other top professional win thus far that is the UBS Hong Kong tournament.

Bernd Wiesberger

Three players are tied in T4 right now. The first one is Bernd Wiesberger on -6 points from 7 holes. If he can manage to win the Abu Dhabi Championship, Wiesberger will add to a collection of impressive titles that include the Ballantine’s Championship, Lyoness Open, Alstom Open de France, and the Shenzhen International.

Kristoffer Broberg

Broberg is also in T4 on -6 points from 6 holes. Broberg knows everything about winning as he has 9 professional wins in his career including the Race to Dubai Final Series, BMW Masters, Finnish Challenge, Norwegian Challenge, Rolex Trophy, Crowne Plaza Copenhagen Challenge, and the Merk Masters.

Hideto Tanihara

Tanihara concludes the first set of players in the top positions. He has -6 points from 5 holes. The Abu Dhabi Championship gives the 39 year old Japanese the chance to win a 15th title all of which have come from the Japan Golf Tour wins.