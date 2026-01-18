15 Shots is never a Birdie

Der neueste Song "15 Shots is never a Birdie", über die kreativen Zähler und Schummler am Golfplatz, die wir alle so lieben. Das motiviert sogar manchmal und führt zum Versprechen "still gonna beat ya" (dich schlag ich trotzdem).

Liedtext "15 Shots is never a Birdie":

First tee, a mighty hack
That scary, solid thwack
Dug a crater in the ground
Your ball never left the mound
(Harmony: "Earth mover!")
Hit the planet, not the ball
That was your major fall
"Just a practice swing!" you shout
(Harmony: "Figure it out!")

(PRE-CHORUS)
You keep score with magic math
Walkin' a twisted path
But the joke is wearing thin
Let the real game begin...

(CHORUS)
Fifteen shots is never a birdie!
(Harmony: "Cheater!")
Three mulligans in a row-oh
(Harmony: "No, no!")
That's not the way to go!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
Cheater!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
Still gonna beat ya.

(VERSE 2)
Next claim, a perfect lie
Beneath a clear blue sky
Your ball is never out, you swear
But you are never there
(Harmony: "Miracle!")
At the pond on number twelve
A story that you tell
"Never a water ball," you see
(Harmony: "Walks on water!")

(PRE-CHORUS)
You keep score with magic math
Walkin' a twisted path
But the joke is wearing thin
Let the real game begin...

(CHORUS)
Fifteen shots is never a birdie!
(Harmony: "Cheater!")
Three mulligans in a row-oh
(Harmony: "No, no!")
That's not the way to go!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
Cheater!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
Still gonna beat ya.

(BRIDGE)
Write your numbers in the air
I don't really care
You're busy cheating fate
But I'm on the green, I'll wait...

(FINAL CHORUS)
FIFTEEN SHOTS IS NEVER A BIRDIE!
(Harmony: "CHEATER!")
THREE MULLIGANS! IN A ROW!
(Harmony: "NO! NO!")
THAT'S NOT THE WAY... TO GO!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
CHEATER!
*(Music stop - 2 beats)*
Still gonna beat ya…

