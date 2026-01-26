Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Das Projekt "Single-Handicap", der Traum jedes Golfers, bleibt für die meisten unerfüllt: "Handicap - Going Single", ist der Power-Track, der einerseits den unbändigen Willen für das große Ziel besingt, aber auch den Preis dafür: "Wenn Du mit Golf verheiratet bist, wirst Du bald tatsächlich Single sein," wird so manche Freundin warnen...
Liedtext "Handicap - Going Single":
My handicap feels like handicrap
Working on my swing, no looking back
Clubs are fit, my mind's on track
Gonna cut my handicap down to a hack
Going single! (Hey!)
Handicap going single! (Hey!)
Breaking 80 with my putter sizzling!
Going single! (Hey!)
Handicap going single!
That's the goal, and I'm all in!
Girlfriend says I'm married to the game
Says I'll be single, she calls my name
But I'm chasing every golfer's dream
On the Fairways to the green
Going single! (Hey!)
Handicap going single! (Hey!)
Breaking 80 with my putter sizzling!
Going single! (Hey!)
Handicap going single!
That's the goal, and I'm all in!
GOING SINGLE! (HEY! HEY!)
HANDICAP GOING SINGLE! (HEY! HEY!)
BREAKING 80, PUTTER SIZZLING!
GOING SINGLE! (HEY! HEY!)
HANDICAP GOING SINGLE!
ALL THE WAY! GOING SINGLE!
COME WHAT MAY!
All the way! GOING SINGLE! Come what may! (HEY! HEY!)
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Birdie Putt" (Track 9-12)
Titel: Handicap - Going Single
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC:
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
