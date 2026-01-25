Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Die offizielle Hymne der Golf-Live Community! "Lets SWING together" bringt das Erfolgsmotto von 25 Jahren Golf-Live Coverage auf den Punkt: gemeinsam feiern und leiden wir mit unseren Golfstars!
Liedtext "Lets SWING together":
Morning on the fairway, a brand new day
Find your perfect rhythm, in your own way
A simple motion, smooth and clean
The finest feeling you have ever seen
Oh, let's swing together
Golf-Live powers your drive
Yeah, let's swing together
Our music spices up your life
After the last putt sinks down in the cup
The melody kicks in to lift you up
From the green to the groove, without a pause
It's the number one cause for your applause
Oh, let's swing together
Golf-Live powers your drive
Yeah, let's swing together
Our music spices up your life
Swing together.. for the drive
Swing together.. feels so alive..
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "First Swing" (Track 1-4)
Titel: Lets SWING together!
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FD2517207
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.