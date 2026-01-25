Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Golf-Live präsentiert GABI, das erste unserer Golf Power-Girls! "Lets WIN together" ist ihre musikalische Botschaft. Golf kann auch ein fantastischer Team-Sport sein, wo man sich gegenseitig zu Höchstleistungen pusht.
Liedtext "Lets WIN together":
Sun is high, the course is clear
A gentle breeze, we have no fear
Every drive, a perfect line
This moment yours, this moment mine
We play the game, we play it straight
It's not just luck, it's skill and fate
So raise your club and hold it high!
A single goal beneath this sky!
Let's win together!
The powergirls set the tone!
Heroes will live forever!
And she will never walk alone!
The final putt, the cup in sight
We battle on with all our might
Through ups and downs, we stand as one
Until the day is truly won
A champion's heart, a steady hand
Across the green, across the land
So raise your club and hold it high!
A single goal beneath this sky!
Let's win together!
The powergirls set the tone!
Heroes will live forever!
And she will never walk alone!
And when the shadows start to fall
We'll hear the victory call!
Together we stand, together we rise!
The fire of triumph in our eyes!
Let's win together! (Win together!)
The powergirls set the tone! (Set the tone!)
Heroes will live forever! (Live forever!)
And she will never walk alone!
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "First Swing" (Track 1-4)
Titel: Lets WIN together!
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FD2517204
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.