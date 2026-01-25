Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Musikalischer Tribut an eine Golflegende: The Big Easy, Ernie Els! "My Golf Swing got a Name" - Easy does it! Das bringt sein Erfolgsrezept auf den Punkt: es geht nicht um fest Draufhauen, sondern um den Flow, den Rhythmus.
Liedtext "My Golf Swing got a Name":
Woke up this morning, dew on the green
Got that Easy rhythm, smooth and serene
No room for tension, no hurried mind
Leave all your worries and your rushing behind
It's not about the power, it's all about the flow
From the takeaway down to the follow-through, you know...
My golf swing got a name, meet "Easy Does It"
With the rhythm of the Big Easy, I'm never gonna quit
My golf swing got a name, and it's plain to see
When the rhythm does the trick, it's set me free!
He walks the fairway, with confident grace
Finding the right rhythm, the perfect pace
The driver's singing a sweet, solid sound
The ball just hovers before it hits the ground
He whispers softly, "Don't you force the line,"
Just meet the moment, and you'll make it all align...
My golf swing got a name, meet "Easy Does It"
With the rhythm of the Big Easy, I'm never gonna quit
My golf swing got a name, and it's plain to see
When the rhythm does the trick, it's set me free!
You can fight the tempo, try to muscle through...
But the course will humble you...
So let the beat inside you find its natural way!
And watch your scorecard brighten up the whole darn day!
My golf swing got a name, meet "Easy Does It"! (Yeah!)
With the rhythm of the Big Easy, I'm never gonna quit! (Never quit!)
My golf swing got a name, and it's plain to see! (So plain to see!)
When the rhythm does the trick, it's set me free!
Easy now... that's the groove... feel the rhythm...
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "First Swing" (Track 1-4)
Titel: My Golf Swing got a Name
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FD2517205
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.