Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Da fehlt doch was Essentielles vor dem Golfschlag! Das richtige Gefühl, der richtige Vibe. Unser Motto: "Tune in to Your Golf Swing". Lade den richtigen Rhythmus in Deinen Golfschwung und den Kick in die Füße!
GOLF MUSIC-CHANNEL
Liedtext "Tune in to Your Golf Swing":
The morning dew is on the green
A perfect silence, a peaceful scene
You line it up, you take your stance
But something's missing, just one more chance
It's not in the power or the might
It's in the groove that feels so right
A subtle pulse, a steady flow
That's the secret that the pros know
You gotta find it deep inside
Let the music be your guide!
So tune in to your golf swing
Get the right musical kick
Find that beat, make your heart sing
Let all your doubts just sink
It's the musical beat, smooth and sweet
That easily beats your best score
Got that rhythm in your feet
You just can't be beat!
Forget the bunker, forget the slice
That driving backbeat's good advice
It's in the bassline, low and deep
A promise that your soul will keep
No need to rush, no need to force
Just find your center, stay on course
A subtle pulse, a steady flow
That's the secret that the pros know
You gotta find it deep inside
Let the music be your guide!
So tune in to your golf swing
Get the right musical kick
Find that beat, make your heart sing
Let all your doubts just sink
It's the musical beat, smooth and sweet
That easily beats your best score
Got that rhythm in your feet
You just can't be beat!
Feel it in the takeaway.. smooth and slow
Hear the hi-hats as you follow through
Every note is where you need to go
This groove was made for you
So tune in to your golf swing
Get the right musical kick
Find that beat, make your heart sing
Let all your doubts just sink
It's the musical beat, smooth and sweet
That easily beats your best score
Got that rhythm in your feet
You just can't be beat!
So tune in to your golf swing
Get the right musical kick
Find that beat, make your heart sing
Let all your doubts just sink
It's the musical beat, smooth and sweet
That easily beats your best score
Got that rhythm in your feet
You just can't be beat!
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "First Swing" (Track 1-4)
Titel: Tune in to Your Golf Swing
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FD2517206
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.