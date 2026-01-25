Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Wenn die Knie vor dem ersten Golfschlag schlottern und die Hände zittern: "First Tee Nerves". Hoffentlich treffe ich den kleinen und nicht den großen Ball! Tief durchatmen, entspannen, kurz die Augen schließen und sich selbst sagen: Wer hat schon Angst vor einem kleinen weißen Ball?
Liedtext "First Tee Nerves":
Shaky hands on the driver head
Wobbly knees, this could end bad
Practice swings, showin' white knuckle
Panic attack, my boys all chuckle
"Don't hit air, don't faint"
Prayin' to the golf Saint
Next up, this will be little me
First tee nerves, for everybody to see
So press reset... breathe easy...
Count it up from one to ten...
Close your eyes just for a second,
Just relax, let the tension fall...
Who's afraid of a little white ball?
Address the ball, a trembling quest
Me against this green monster's chest
Feels like Godzilla, not a gentle slope
All my confidence is runnin' on hope
That little dimpled planet, sittin' so still
Dares me to find it, over the hill...
So press reset... breathe easy...
Count it up from one to ten...
Close your eyes just for a second,
Just relax, let the tension fall...
Who's afraid of a little white ball?
Then the world goes quiet... the chatter fades...
Just the rhythm of the heart that memory made...
Forget the gallery, the score, the fright...
Find that summer breeze... and swing into the light...
So press reset... breathe easy...
Count it up from one to ten...
Close your eyes just for a second,
Just relax, let the tension fall...
Who's afraid of a little white ball?
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Birdie Putt" (Track 9-12)
Titel: First Tee Nerves
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC:
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.