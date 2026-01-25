Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Wenn eine Golfrunde so richtig weh tut, dann singen wir den: "Scorecard Blues". Dabei hatte doch alles so gut begonnen! Spätestens beim Frust-Bier im Clubhaus reift die Erkenntnis: Ich bemittleide mich ja nur selber, also "just get over it!" Morgen kaufe ich neue Bälle und stehe aufs Neue am 1. Tee.
|
GOLF MUSIC-CHANNEL
|>> MEHR
Liedtext "Scorecard Blues":
Morning sun, a perfect lie.
Swing felt smooth, against the sky.
First tee nerves all left behind.
A hopeful start, peace of mind...
Then a three-putt, cruel and slow.
A drive found where trees grow.
Took a drop, my pace was shot.
The optimism that I brought...
Singing the Scorecard blues
Standing beside my shoes
Lip-outs, shanks, you name it
Nothing works, ready to quit
Boohoo, feeling sorry for myself
Add 'em up, ten, eleven, twelve!
Grow up, accept the hit
Now just get over it
Sand traps called my name all day.
Bladed chips that wouldn't stay.
The only fans were chattering crows.
Watching as my score just grows...
Singing the Scorecard blues
Standing beside my shoes
Lip-outs, shanks, you name it
Nothing works, ready to quit
Boohoo, feeling sorry for myself
Add 'em up, ten, eleven, twelve!
Grow up, accept the hit
Now just get over it
The nineteenth hole, a cold amnesia.
This game's a temporary lesion.
But tomorrow, I'll buy new balls...
And answer when the tee time calls.
Singing the Scorecard blues
(Background vocals: "Boohoo!")
standing beside my shoes
Lip-outs, shanks, you name it
(Background vocals: "Boohoo!")
Nothing works, ready to quit
Boohoo, feeling sorry for myself
Add 'em up, ten, eleven, twelve!
Grow up, accept the hit...
Now just get over it
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Second Shot" (Track 5-8)
Titel: Scorecard Blues
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FP2560818
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.