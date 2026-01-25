Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Wenn der Plan G(olf) besser als jeder Plan A ist: "Holidays are my Plan G", über das perfekte Urlaubsprogramm: jeden Tag Golf spielen, (B)all or nothing! Bei diesem Song kommt echtes Urlaubsfeeling auf - Schönes Spiel!
Liedtext "Holidays are my Plan G":
The Monday morning static
The calendar's routine
I'm already packing
My own quiet scene
Just one thought driving me
Down a two-lane dream
To a quiet green.
Got my clubs in the trunk, yeah
Sun on my shoulder
No need for the office
As the day grows older
The only "hazard" I see
Is a cold drink, by me
In the perfect breeze.
Holidays are my plan G
For the golfaholic in me
Getting ready, off and away
For a golf day every day
It's ball or nothing
Feeling like a king
That's my cup of tee
Just you wait and see.
Forget the reservation
My tee time is my own
This sweet celebration
On a fairway throne
The score is just a letter
this feeling's so much better
It's a sweet surrender.
Holidays are my plan G
For the golfaholic in me
Getting ready, off and away
For a golf day every day
It's ball or nothing
Feeling like a king
That's my cup of tee
Just you wait and see.
Plan G, every day...
Just a golf day, every day..
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Second Shot" (Track 5-8)
Titel: Holidays are my Plan G
