Neu beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Wenn es überhaupt so etwas wie einen perfekten Golftag gibt, dann haben wir dazu die passende Musik kreirt: "Swinging while singing", wenn die Golfschläge wie geplant gelingen, die Sonne scheint und die Flightpartner angenehm sind.
GOLF MUSIC-CHANNEL
Liedtext "Singing while swinging":
Top down, sun high, clear blue sky
Just you and me, with the wind rushing by
Cooler in the back, a simple plan
For a long, lazy day across the land
Singin' while we're swingin' (swingin')
Feelin' so right (so right)
Sunshine for a spotlight
On a perfect day and night
Yeah, singin' while we're swingin' (swingin')
Pure delight (delight)
Just the game, and your smile
Makin' everything feel light
A wave to friends on the first tee
Everyone here is happy and free
Stories told between the shots
Easy laughter, forget-me-nots
Singin' while we're swingin' (swingin')
Feelin' so right (so right)
Sunshine for a spotlight
On a perfect day and night
Yeah, singin' while we're swingin' (swingin')
Pure delight (delight)
Just the game, and your smile
Makin' everything feel light
Then the scorecard tells a secret, see
Two little birdies smiling back at me
The final touch on a dream that's real
A perfect moment, that's the deal
Oh, we're singin' while we're swingin' (harmony: swing it now!)
Feelin' so right (so right!)
Sunshine for a spotlight
On a perfect day and night
Yeah, singin' while we're swingin' (harmony: so free!)
Pure delight (delight!)
Just the game, and your smile
Makin' everything feel light
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Second Shot" (Track 5-8)
Titel: Singing while Swinging
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC: QT6FP2560816
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.