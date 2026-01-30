Jetzt beim Golf-Live Musik-Channel
Unser Tribut an den Fleiß und Ehrgeiz aller Golftalente, die an einer Karriere basteln: "We are the Future", ist unser Adrenalinkick und Motivationsschub für Juniorgolfer am Weg nach oben! Wer es nie versucht, kann auch nicht gewinnen!
Liedtext "We are the Future!":
Forged in junior flames and college days,
We rose up through grind, while thousands fade.
The best tech, the best minds, steeled our swing,
From kiddy tees to where the champions sing.
We’re competition-fed, we win the fight,
Trust the records, we’re walking in the light.
So don’t you hope for a breakdown,
don’t look for a crack…
WE ARE THE FUTURE THE GREATEST SPORT!
OUR CONFIDENCE LEADS TO FULL REWARD
WE LOVE THE PRESSURE, WE LOVE THE ROAR!
WE ARE THE FUTURE…
AND THE FUTURE STARTS NOW!
Every shot’s a promise, fully committed steel,
A generation born with never knowing kneel.
So who’s that flinching on the practice green at dawn?
The established stars who see their spotlight gone.
We’re not starstruck, we don’t fear the big name plate…
We just see a flagstick, and the ball drop dead.
And they know that it’s turning,
they can feel the ground…
WE ARE THE FUTURE OF THE GREATEST SPORT!
OUR CONFIDENCE LEADS TO FULL REWARD
WE LOVE THE PRESSURE, WE LOVE THE ROAR!
WE ARE THE FUTURE…
AND THE FUTURE STARTS NOW!
Golf Rhythm Series:
Album: "Birdie Putt" (Track 9-12)
Titel: We are the Future!
℗ 10914539 Records DK
ISRC:
© [2026] Rancho Cucamonga Records, Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Die Komposition sowie die Musikaufnahme aller Golf-Live Musiktitel unterliegen dem exklusiven Copyright des Musiklabels "RANCHO CUCAMONGA Records". Unauthorisiertes Kopieren, Reproduzieren, Vertrieb, öffentliche Vorführung oder Uploaden auf andere Plattformen ist strikt untersagt. Personen oder Firmen, die unsere Musiktitel ohne Lizenz verwenden, werden wegen Verletzung des Copyrights rechtlich belangt.