Who are the Most Successful Formula 1 Constructors?

Motor racing is one of the most popular kind of sports around the world, and among motor racing, the most popular event is Formula 1. Formula 1 distinguishes itself from the competition by having the fastest cars in any regulated, road-course racing event.

Another way in which Formula 1 sets itself apart from the competition, is by being one of the most popular motor racing events on the betting scene. Punters around the world follow Formula 1 races and drivers, and bet on them far more than any other racing event on the scene right now.

In recent years, sports betting has grown in popularity, in large part thanks to the rise of online betting sites. Land-based sportsbooks are becoming more and more outdated, as a large number of people are moving away from them, and towards the internet, where they can easily access one of the many online betting sites.For the curious, betstation.com found the best online sportsbook, so check them out if you are interested. These sites can be accessed from any electronic device, meaning punters can place wagers at home, or on the go, using their smartphones.

Formula 1 has had some great drivers. Champions like Michael Schumacher, Sir Lewis Hamilton (who both share the record for most championships, with 7 each), Alain Prost, Juan Fangio, etc. are all well-known, and much-respected in the world of F1 racing. However, in this article, we would like to focus on the constructors that provide these fantastic drivers with their machines. Let’s take a look at the most successful F1 constructors of all time.

Ferrari

The Ferrari team first started providing machines for F1 drivers in 1950, meaning they have been around since the very start. Today, the Ferrari team is the oldest surviving F1 team, and also the most successful. In their 70 years at Formula 1, they have won 238 Grand Prix, over 50 wins more than the runner-ups.

The team has won 16 Constructors’ Championships (a record), drivers have won a combined total of 15 Drivers’ Championships (another record), and in 2020 they celebrated their 1000th Grand Prix in F1 when they competed in the Tuscan Grand Prix.

McLaren

The UK team, McLaren are the runner-ups in terms of highest success in the scene, with 183 Grand Prix wins. They’ve been racing since 1966, and are definitely considered one of the top teams in the sport. The team has participated in multiple motor racing events outside of F1, such as Can-Am (which they dominated for a long time), IndyCar , etc.

Throughout their run, McLaren have had some of the best drivers on their team, including Lewis Hamilton, largely considered the best driver working today.

Mercedes

The Mercedes-Benz team is the third most successful, with 124 Grand Prix wins under their belt. Currently, they are one of the teams to look out for, as they have been showing off quite a lot in recent years. On top of that, Lewis Hamilton is currently signed with Mercedes, and has won more Grand Prix under them, than his previous team, McLaren.